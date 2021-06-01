0.1 million kids aged 0-10 years reported Covid-19 positive in second wave,; 18K under age 4

PUNE As per the state health department, an age analysis of confirmed Covid-19 cases shows that there has been a significant rise in the number of infections reported in the age group of 0-10 years in the second wave, compared to the first wave.

Between January 1and May 29, 2021, the state saw 0.1million cases within the age group of 0-10 years, including 18,000 cases among those aged four-years and below. However, this rise in the number of cases among children is in proportion with the overall rise in the number of cases in the state. During both the waves, the age group of 31-40 years was the most affected.

The age-wise analysis shows that there has been a drastic rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in all age groups in the second wave. In anticipation that the upcoming third wave would affect children the most, state officials have stated that while children have not been vaccinated, which may make them more vulnerable, this is just a theory and that there is no scientific proof as yet.

Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer said, “The prediction that children will be more affected by the third wave has no solid scientific basis. The proportion of children of different ages has not changed much compared to the total number of Covid patients in the last six months. This means that the rate of infection in children has remained stable. There has been no increase. Most importantly, even though young children are infected with Covid, they have a much lower risk of complications and death, than adults. Even if you take the example of May, the under-18 mortality rate is 0.07. It is a common occurrence that one out of 10,000 children dies from this disease. Children who have other high-risk illnesses are more likely to have such complications.”

However, city paediatricians have stated that the incidence of new borns being diagnosed with Covid-19 and the reported cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in Covid-19 positive children has also risen in the second wave.

Dr Pradeep Suryavanshi, a paediatrician with three city hospitals, said, “In the first wave we had not reported a single case of neonatal Covid-19. In the second wave, in just a month’s time, between March 25 and May 11, we saw 11 such cases. This rise in the number of such cases is worrisome as we anticipate that this could become even more severe in the third wave. In addition to vaccinating lactating women, which has now been approved, the government must also think about vaccinating pregnant women, as this has been proven beneficial in multiple studies.”

Dr Jitendra Oswal, deputy director at Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital and a leading paediatrician said that until the government makes multi- inflammatory syndrome in children (MISC) a notifiable disease, it is difficult to know the exact number. He said, “At our hospital we have treated around five cases of MISC in just the second week of May and after that, there have been no reported cases. The second wave has just gotten over and these inflammatory syndromes are post-Covid, so cases may come forward now.”

Dr Awate also added that while some children may need an ICU, that incidence is not very high. He added, “Young children do not develop the specific receptors needed for the virus to enter the body and therefore, do not appear to develop very serious illnesses. It is not very desirable to create a climate of fear in parents with young children and in society as a whole. We have to be careful and make sure your children are vaccinated regularly with regular vaccines and on time. It is not right to impose unnecessary restrictions on the child for fear of the third wave.”