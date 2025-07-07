Search
1 dead, 2 injured in car accident in northwest Delhi

Police said that the deceased was identified as Vishal Sharma, a resident of Delhi, and the injured were identified as Mohit Kishan,19, and Vicky Rajak, 20.

A 23-year-old man died and two of his friends sustained injuries after a speeding truck allegedly rammed into their motorcycle near the Swaroop Nagar flyover in northwest Delhi on Friday morning, said police on Sunday.

Police said that the deceased was identified as Vishal Sharma, a resident of Delhi, and the injured were identified as Mohit Kishan,19, and Vicky Rajak, 20. The injured are undergoing treatment at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.

According to preliminary investigation, the incident occurred around 4am. They were returning from Sonepat on their bike with Sharma at the wheel, Kishan seated in the middle, and Rajak riding pillion. Just about a kilometre from the Swaroop Nagar entry gate, on the main highway towards the bypass, a truck allegedly sideswiped their motorcycle from behind, causing all three to fall, said police.

“A call regarding the accident was received and by the time police reached the spot, the injured had already been rushed to BJRM Hospital by locals,” said a senior police officer, adding that Sharma was declared brought dead at the hospital, while the others were admitted with injuries.

The body has been sent to the mortuary at BJRM Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash and negligent driving ) and 106 (causing death by negligence)of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and efforts are underway to identify and trace the truck and its driver, said police.

