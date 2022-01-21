1 injured in firing at SAD event in Nakodar

Jalandhar Even as the model code of conduct is in force, firing at a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) event at Chuhhar village in Nakodar injured a local resident on Thursday evening, Sarabjit Singh Sodhi. Police sources said the groups had simmering enmity, but the exact motive of the incident will be known after they make some arrests.

The incident happened after SAD MLA Gurpratap Singh Wadala had left the spot after the meeting concluded. After the incident, Nakodar DSP Lakhwinder Singh and Nakodar City Police SHO, Parminder Singh, rushed to the spot. Jalandhar rural SSP Satinder Singh said that they had registered a case against four people, with the main accused being Labha of Wadala village in Kapurthala district, who pulled the trigger.

“We are verifying the weapon used in the incident, which in all probability would be illegal weapon,” the SSP added.

The case has been registered under 307 (attempt to murder) section of Indian penal code and relevant sections of arms act at Nakodar police station in Jalandhar district