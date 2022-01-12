100% increase in Covid cases in one week in Kerala: Health Minister

Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly in Kerala and in the past week, there is a 100% hike in cases, state health minister Veena George said in the state capital on Tuesday. She urged the people to rise up to the occasion and avoid unnecessary journeys.

“In last one week, there is 100 per cent hike in cases. And majority of the affected are in 20-40 age group. We feel Christmas and New Year celebrations led to the big spike. It is a critical phase and we can’t lower our guard now,” the minister said, adding that there was no emergency and overcrowding in hospitals and less than 6 per cent of the affected need hospitalisation.

“Majority of the cases are Delta variant. Experts say Omicron is at least three times infectious than Delta. So we have to be really careful. We can avoid unnecessary travels at this juncture and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour in letter and spirit,” she said.

She said last week daily cases were below 4,000 and they now crossed 9,000. “We are prepared with enough oxygen storage and hospitals beds. But we all want this situation should be averted,” she said.

When newsmen asked about the ongoing district meetings of the ruling CPI(M) that attracted huge gathering, the minister said Covid rules were applicable to all. The opposition Congress and BJP said the government deliberately avoided a weekend shutdown in view of the ongoing party meetings which they alleged will turn a super spreader.

Meanwhile, the state reported 9,066 cases on Tuesday with a test positivity rate of 14.18 per cent after 63,898 samples were tested. This is highest TPR in three months and experts warned about an impending third wave. Death rate also crossed 50,000 in the state (50,053) according to the data released by the health department. Out of this, 20,000 were left out deaths included after the verdict of the Supreme Court (unreported cases between 2020 March and July 2021).

Out of 9,066 fresh cases, Thiruvananthapuram topped with 2,200 followed by Ernakulam 1,478 and Thrissur 941 cases. The minister said 345 Omicron cases were reported in the state and 99 per cent of the population got first dose of vaccine and 82 per cent got both doses.