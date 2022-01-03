100-bed hospital with oxygen plant inaugurated in Prayagraj’s Bhagwatpur block

PRAYAGRAJ: In a major step to take on the third wave of Coronavirus outbreak, UP cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh along with Phulpur MP Keshari Devi Patel inaugurated a 100-bed hospital in Bhagwatpur block of the district, on Sunday.

During the inaugural ceremony of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital, the minister said that the 100-bed hospital built during the Kumbh-2019 was praised by ambassadors of Australia and Germany who had visited it. “Since then, I was keen on having a permanent hospital here. OPD services have started at the hospital while rest of the facilities will begin soon,” he said.

According to Singh, the construction work of the hospital was started during the Corona period. The special feature of this 100-bed hospital is that it has its own oxygen plant. Along with this, connection of oxygen pipe has been given to each bed to ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen or problem in supplying it to needy patients here, in case emergency situation arises.

Till now the people of Bhagwatpur block had to depend on the Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beili) Hospital or SRN Hospital, both located in the heart of Sangam city around 20 km away, for proper treatment.

Singh, who is the MLA from Allahabad West assembly constituency under which Bhagwatpur falls, said that the past 40 years of history of neglect of the area has changed in last the five years.

He said that for 70 years since Independence, people of the 56 villages of Allahabad West had to cross the city and move to Kaudihar for the sake of better facilities as the area was severely neglected.

“But in 2017, I had stated that if you sow caste and religion, you will reap the same, but if you sow development and progress, it will come to you and I have kept my promise,” he added.

He shared that under Bamrauli cluster, four parks, e-rickshaw stands, beautification of 10 ponds and construction of a mini bus stand had been done in Bhagwatpur at a cost of around ₹100 crore. “A vegetable market for the farmers and a multipurpose hall will be built, in which the farmers will have a seed center. A government girls inter college will also be constructed soon,” Singh said, adding that development would not stop.

Prayagraj CMO Dr Nanak Saran informed that at present two doctors, one pharmacist and a staff nurse had been posted at the hospital. Staff and facilities would be increased at the hospital in coming weeks, he added.