Guwahati, Assam’s largest city, Guwahati, got its first piped cooking gas connections on Saturday with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurating the first phase covering 101 households. 101 households get first piped gas connections in Guwahati, CNG station in Silchar launched

He also inaugurated the first CNG station of Barak Valley at Silchar and launched the preliminary work for providing piped gas in Baihata Chariali, Hajo, Sualkuchi and Rangiya, the areas adjoining Guwahati.

The project is being implemented by Purba Bharati Gas Pvt Ltd , a joint venture company of Assam Gas Company Ltd , Oil India Ltd and GAIL Gas Ltd .

The PBGPL is authorised to implement the City Gas Distribution project in Kamrup , Kamrup, Cachar, Hailakandi and Sribhumi districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said the company was able to open the first phase of piped gas connection ahead of private entities, which are implementing similar projects in other parts of the state.

The efficiency with which the gas pipeline installation work was done in Guwahati was lauded by the chief minister.

"Today, we are providing the connection to 101 families. The expansion of the network can be done as the infrastructure is already in place. I urge the people of Guwahati to subscribe to piped cooking gas as it is both safe and economical," he said.

He highlighted that there will be no shortage of natural gas with the formation of the National Gas Grid.

Altogether 30,000 households have already registered for the service, he said, adding that the last-mile connectivity for over 6,000 families has been provided.

"If we can expedite the gas supply to these registered families, it will help expand our reach," he said.

The chief minister maintained that the opening of the CNG station in Silchar is an important milestone, and said that similar depots will be opened in the other two Barak Valley districts of Hailakandi and Sribhumi soon.

Sarma said the state now has about 23 CNG stations, but more need to be set up.

Speaking on the launch of preliminary work to provide piped gas to areas adjoining Guwahati in Kamrup district, Sarma said the upcoming ring road project and multiple bridges over the Brahmaputra will drastically cut travel time from these parts to the city.

It will lead to the expansion of Guwahati, and the infrastructure boost will further propel it, he added.

