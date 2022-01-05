11 O2 plants, 50% more beds: Gurugram readies to fight Covid

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Gurugram, officials said that the health infrastructure in the district has been improved with the installation of at least 11 oxygen plants and more than 50% increase in Covid-19 beds.

According to officials from the district administration, Gurugram at present has a capacity of producing 4,150 litres per minute (LPM) of oxygen daily as 11 oxygen plants were set up since the second wave of the pandemic. During the second wave in April-May last year, the daily oxygen requirement of Gurugram was about 60 metric tonnes (MT) and the district did not have any oxygen plants. It was dependent on neighbouring districts and states for its oxygen needs, the officials said.

Yash Garg, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said, “To ensure the supply of life-saving oxygen in the district, oxygen plants of 4,150 litres per minute (LPM) capacity have been installed at 11 different government hospitals and health centres in the district. We are well prepared to deal with rising Covid-19 cases and there is enough capacity to convert normal beds also to oxygen support.”

The 11 health centres and government hospitals where these plants have been installed include Civil Hospital Sector 10, Subdivisional Hospital (SDH) Pataudi, SDH Sohna, ESIC Hospital Sector 9, ESIC Hospital Sector 3 Manesar, Polyclinic Sector 31, Community Health Centre (CHC) Ghanghola, CHC Bhangraula and CHC Farukhnagar.

During the second wave in Gurugram, private hospitals grappled with a lack of liquid oxygen supply due to a sharp rise in demand -- from around 25 MT a day to almost 60 MT in a short span.

The officials said that the bed capacity has also been increased in the district and almost doubled since the second wave. As per covidggn.com, district administration’s website for tracking details related to Covid-19, there were over 3,800 beds during the second wave.

“We have 5,833 beds in total at present in both government and private hospitals. These include 3,759 oxygen beds, 400 intensive care unit (ICU) beds with ventilators, 997 ICU beds and rest are normal beds for treating Covid-19 positive patients. Besides, there are makeshift Covid care centres at Tau Devilal Stadium and Sector 67 (M3M medical facility) with 100 beds each. Also, several hotels in the district can be taken over for isolating patients if needed,” said Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer.

In the district, the number of ambulances available with the health department has also been increased since the second wave. During the second wave, many residents had complained of overcharging by ambulance services due to shortage of such vehicles. At present, the Gurugram health department has 37 ambulances, as against 21 ambulances earlier, the officials said.

“Apart from advanced life support ambulances, ambulances equipped with state-of-the-art facilities are also available with the health department. The district now has enough beds available with oxygen support. Around 350 cylinders of oxygen can be supplied daily from the plant at the Civil Hospital in Sector 10,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer of Gurugram.

Several private hospitals in Gurugram have also installed oxygen plants on their premises.

Dr Devlina Chakravarty, managing director of Artemis Hospitals, said, “We have installed three oxygen plants to become self-sufficient in oxygen supply. Understanding the need for more beds and also to isolate the Covid patients, we have come up with a new tower.”

Arpita Mukherjee, senior vice-president for operations at Max Hospital, Gurugram, said, “We have a new oxygen plant, eight bed portable unit outside the hospital to isolate Covid patients and adequate supplies across the hospital with respect to oxygen ports, ventilators, Bipaps and oxygen concentrators.”

Experts said that it’s too early to say that the district has enough health infrastructure to deal with any possible third Civid-19 wave.

Dr Rajesh Kumar, former head of department of community medicine and school of public health at PGIMER Chandigarh, said, “We have to wait for another one week to 10 days to see if the oxygen capacity that the district has built is enough or not, as hospitalisation numbers are still quite low. Similarly, for ambulances, the numbers have increased, but currently most patients are under home isolation. The third wave is very likely, but we have to see how it affects our country and whether there would be a need for oxygen, hospital beds or ambulances, as was the case during the second wave.”

