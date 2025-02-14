11 sittings on cards: U.P. budget session likely to continue till March 5

The Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly’s budget session that begins on February 18 is likely to have 11 sittings and continue till March 5, according to the tentative agenda of the house released on Thursday. The business advisory committee will give a final shape to the programme. The state government will place the ordinances, promulgated after the winter session, in the house and move bills to replace them sometime during the budget session (HT File Photo)

Marking the opening of the budget session, governor Anandiben Patel will address a joint sitting of the two houses of the state legislature in the Vidhan Sabha hall on February 18.

The tentative agenda also indicates that the state government proposes to present the state’s annual budget for 2025-26 on February 20 and get the same passed on March 5 following discussions and voting in the house.

Those aware of the development said the house will begin a debate on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address on February 19. The state government proposes to get the motion of thanks to the governor passed on February 21.

The state government will place the ordinances, promulgated after the winter session, in the house and move bills to replace them sometime during the budget session.

The tentative agenda has listed the Uttar Pradesh Nagar Yojana Aur Vikas (sanshodhan) Ordinance 2025 and Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) Ordinance 2025 to be placed in the house during the budget session. The state government may also get some new bills passed.

‘Ensure compliance with state govt orders on correct information’

Meanwhile, principal secretary, parliamentary affairs, JP Singh has taken strong exception to violation of the state government’s orders of providing correct and timely information to the issues raised by members in the state legislature. He reiterated the state government’s orders issued in this regard earlier and asked all the divisional commissioners and district magistrates to ensure compliance with the state government’s orders. Singh said the information sent in response to the issues raised by the members should be signed by the respective district magistrates.