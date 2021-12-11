Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 11 vehicles damaged in wall collapse in Thane
others

11 vehicles damaged in wall collapse in Thane

A fifty feet compound wall of a residential society in Thane collapsed on Saturday morning, damaging 11 vehicles
Image for representation. (File,photo)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 04:50 PM IST
ByGautam S. Mengle

A fifty feet compound wall of a residential society in Thane collapsed on Saturday morning, damaging 11 vehicles. No casualties were reported in the incident, officials said.

According to civic officials, the wall of the Rajdeep Society near the Malhar cinema came crashing down at around 9.45 am on Saturday. The Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation conveyed the information to the Thane Fire Brigade and an emergency tender, as well as a rescue vehicle, was rushed to the spot.

“A total of seven two-wheelers and four four-wheelers were damaged due to the wall collapse. No injuries or loss of life was reported,” an RDMC official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP