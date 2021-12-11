11 vehicles damaged in wall collapse in Thane

A fifty feet compound wall of a residential society in Thane collapsed on Saturday morning, damaging 11 vehicles. No casualties were reported in the incident, officials said.

According to civic officials, the wall of the Rajdeep Society near the Malhar cinema came crashing down at around 9.45 am on Saturday. The Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation conveyed the information to the Thane Fire Brigade and an emergency tender, as well as a rescue vehicle, was rushed to the spot.

“A total of seven two-wheelers and four four-wheelers were damaged due to the wall collapse. No injuries or loss of life was reported,” an RDMC official said.