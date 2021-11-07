14 more test positive for dengue in Ludhiana

As many as 14 more cases of dengue were reported from the district in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count of confirmed cases has reached 1,412, while 3,475 people are suspected to have contracted dengue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the 14 new cases, six were reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, one Covid infection has emerged in the district on Sunday. So far, 87,621 people have been tested positive for Covid in district, of which 85,498 patients have successfully defeated the virus, while 2,106 have succumbed to it.