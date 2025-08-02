1,490 peole shifted to relief camps as Ganga, Yamuna rise rapidly in Prayagraj

With the water levels of both the Ganga and Yamuna rivers crossing the warning mark of 84 metres on Friday evening, floodwaters entered several low-lying areas of the city, forcing residents to evacuate to relief camps. Low-lying localities in the city inundated by floodwaters on Friday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

As of 8 pm on Friday, the Yamuna was flowing at 84.14 metres in Naini, while the Ganga measured 83.94 metres in Phaphamau—both just under a meter below the danger mark of 84.73 metres.

In response, the district administration placed all government departments and emergency services, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), on high alert.

According to ADM (finance and revenue) Vinita Singh, who also serves as the nodal officer for flood relief operations, floodwaters entered 20 low-lying localities on Friday morning after both rivers breached the 83-metre mark. A total of 1,490 people were evacuated by boat and moved to four relief camps across the city.

Seventeen boats have been deployed—12 in urban areas and five in rural parts of the district—to aid in evacuations and relief efforts.

Affected areas include Salori, Newada, Chota Bhaghada, Gaddha Colony, GTB Nagar, Rajapur Kachhar, Beli Kachhar, Govindpur, and others.

Flooding also disrupted life in seven villages across three tehsils—with three villages affected in Phulpur, and two each in Soraon and Karchhana.

One team each from the NDRF and SDRF has been stationed in the district to respond to emergencies.

Floodwaters also reached the Tharwai power substation on Friday. According to junior engineer Mukesh Maurya, if the water level continues to rise at the current pace through midnight, power supply to five villages—including Tharwai Bazaar, Pandeshwar Nath Dham, Padila, Bhidiura and Ismailganj—may have to be suspended.

Executive engineer of the irrigation department, RK Singh, noted that in recent years, floods in Prayagraj have typically occurred around August 2. This year, the water has again breached low-lying areas, following two near-flood events last month.

“Heavy rainfall is the primary cause of the flooding. At the current rate, past flood records may be broken,” Singh warned.

Between 4 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. Friday Yamuna in Naini rose 1.32 metres—an average increase of 5.5 cm per hour;Ganga in Phaphamau rose 1.12 metres—4.66 cm per hour; and Ganga in Chatnag rose 1.26 metres—5.25 cm per hour.