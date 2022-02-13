15000 students of Allahabad University, colleges promoted through internal assessment

Around 15,000 odd semester students of Allahabad University (AU) and its constituent colleges have been promoted to the next semester on the basis of internal assessments. These include students in 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th semesters.

Apart from this, the AU’s controller of examinations prof Ramendra Kumar Singh said authorities have also decided that second and third year examination of undergraduate courses will be conducted in offline mode from April 22 and the course curriculum would be curtailed to regularise the session.

As per the decisions taken at a meeting of the examination committee chaired by AU vice-chancellor, Prof Sangita Srivastava, on Friday, it has been decided that the practical examinations, too will also be conducted offline and 30 percent of the syllabus would be pruned.

The first-year undergraduate examinations would be held in the first week of August and to make up for the delay in the admission process, 20 percent undergraduate (first year course) would be pruned.

Examinations of postgraduate (first semester) students will be held offline from the first week of May and 20 percent of their syllabus too would be reduced.

Admission process for the first semester is currently on, officials said. The even semester (4th, 6th, 8th and 10th) examinations of postgraduate and professional courses will be conducted in offline mode in first week of May and their syllabus pruned by 30 percent, officials said. Admission in LLB course in Allahabad Degree College (ADC) will start from February 14.

According to the cut off released by chairman, law department OP Tiwari on Friday, students with 162 or more marks in all categories have been called for admission on February 14 at the Beniganj campus of the college between 10 am to 12 am with the mark sheet of the entrance examination, original copy of the admit card, four colour photographs, original and photocopy of the mark sheet and certificates from the high school upto the final examination. Migration, TC and Aadhar card of the candidate and their father is mandatory, officials said.

PHOTO CAPTION: Allahabad University campus (HT File Photo)