Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

16 lekhpals suspended for negligence in IGRS complaint disposal

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 06, 2025 05:50 AM IST

Chief revenue officer (CRO), Kunwar Pankaj confirmed that suspension orders had been issued against all the erring Lekhpals.

: A total of 16 Lekhpals have been suspended in the district for negligence in the disposal of complaints registered through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS). Despite repeated notices from the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) urging the officials to improve their performance, the concerned Lekhpals failed to address the complaints in a timely manner, prompting disciplinary action.

Despite repeated notices from the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) urging the officials to improve their performance (For representation only)
Despite repeated notices from the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) urging the officials to improve their performance (For representation only)

Chief revenue officer (CRO), Kunwar Pankaj confirmed that suspension orders had been issued against all the erring Lekhpals. In addition to the suspensions, show-cause notices have also been served to several others. The CRO added that if satisfactory explanations are not received in response to these notices, further action will be taken.

As per reports, two Lekhpals have been suspended from each tehsil in the district. The suspended Lekhpals include Kailash Kishore and Rakesh Kumar Pal from Sadar tehsil; Namujja Usmani and Girija Shankar from Handia tehsil; Masood Ahmed and Virendra Kumar from Phulpur tehsil; Satyendra Bhotia and Anurag Kumar from Soraon tehsil; Ikram Ullah and Baijnath Tiwari from Karchana tehsil; Mohd Arif and Jyotsna Singh from Bara tehsil; Ramashankar and Surya Prakash from Meja tehsil; and Shiv Kumar Vaishya and Atul Tiwari from Koraon tehsil.

News / Cities / Other Cities / 16 lekhpals suspended for negligence in IGRS complaint disposal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On