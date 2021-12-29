175k children in 15-18 age group eligible for Covid jab in Gurugram

Around 175,000 children in the age bracket of 15-18 years are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination in the district, who will be administered Covaxin jabs from January 3, said officials from the district health department on Tuesday.

During a district administration’s meeting held on Tuesday on preparations to handle the Omicron variant of Covid-19, district chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Virender Yadav said that vaccination centres for children will be set up at all medical facilities across the district. He also said that both private and government hospitals should complete all the vaccination related arrangements on time.

“There are about 175,000 adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years in the district. They would be vaccinated as per the guidelines of the central government. For this, the hospitals should ensure a separate counter while following all Covid-19 safety protocols on their premises. The immunisation of children who are 15 years or more as on January 1, 2022, that is, those born in 2007 or earlier, would start from January 3,” said the chief medical officer.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that vaccination for children in this age bracket will start from January 3.

On Tuesday, Gurugram reported 76 fresh cases of Covid-19, along with 15 recoveries. The active caseload now stands at 378 in the district, of which six are hospitalised and 372 are under home isolation, the officials said.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Yash Garg, who chaired the meeting on Tuesday, said that hospitals should avoid giving any wrong information with regard to the Omicron variant as it can create panic among people.

“Hospitals should admit only seriously infected patients and should not unnecessarily admit a person who can be cured even by staying in home isolation. Till now, only one Omicron patient has been confirmed in Gurugram district, so people should not panic,” said Garg.

While directing the representatives from different hospitals who attended the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that they should provide correct information to the district administration regarding vaccination, availability of beds and oxygen and other health facilities.

“The proper details by hospitals help provide better health facilities to the people. Hospitals should also take special care of safety of the health care staff working there and ensure that they get the precautionary dose on time. Private institutions, including hospitals, should ensure that they do not employ a person who has not yet taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine,” Garg said.