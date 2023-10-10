176 cops caught travelling without ticket, issued warning

Despite several drives launched by the railways against passengers travelling without tickets, it appears police personnel still prefer to travel ticketless. In the three divisions, Prayagraj remained on top in cases of policemen caught travelling without tickets that is 84 cops. (HT File)

After some incidents of clashes reported between cops and TTEs over the issue, officials have made it clear that no cop will travel in trains without tickets. However, records show that as many as 176 policemen were caught without tickets during last three months in trains under North Central Railway (NCR).

The cops found travelling without tickets included 52 sub-inspectors while 124 of them were constables.

In the three divisions, Prayagraj remained on top in cases of policemen caught travelling without tickets that is 84 cops.

To mention, the Railway officials have launched a rigorous drive against passengers travelling without tickets or with irregular tickets in Prayagraj, Agra and Jhansi divisions during the last three months.

During the drives, the TTEs came across cops travelling without tickets which resulted in arguments and even clashes between them. Some videos and audios of the clash went viral on social media. FIRs were also lodged in some of the cases against policemen. Following such incidents senior GRP and police officials issued instructions that no policemen will travel without tickets in trains. Action will be taken against cops who will be found without tickets.

Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma has said that all policemen in the district have been issued strict instructions not to travel in trains without proper tickets.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON