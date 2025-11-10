Two minors were apprehended for allegedly shooting at their 17-year-old classmate in Sector 48 early on Sunday, police said. 17-yr-old critical after classmates shoot at him in Ggm

The 17-year-old, a Class XI student, was left severely injured after the shooting and the two boys fled soon after, according to officers.

The local police were alerted around 1.20am on Sunday, and a team was dispatched, an officer said, adding that the 17-year-old is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Sector-38, and is in a critical condition.

According to police, initial investigation suggests that the three studied at the same school, and quarrelled over an undisclosed issue. “The complaint filed by the victim’s mother mentioned that a heated argument had broken out between her son and one of the suspects about two months ago. On Sunday, the friend opened fire at him with his father’s licensed revolver,” the officer added.

The victim’s mother told police that around 9pm on Saturday, one of the two suspects kept insisting to her that her son meet him.

“The boy gave in to his classmate’s requests and left for Kherki Dhaula toll. They both met and picked up another friend before leaving for the classmate’s home,” the senior official added.

Following the shooting incident, crime and forensics teams visited the crime scene for inspections. Police said a pistol and a magazine, along with five live cartridges and an empty shell cartridge, were recovered from the spot.

The police soon tracked down the boys and, when questioned, one of them revealed that the pistol was licensed by his father, a property dealer, and kept at their house.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an FIR was registered against both the boys at Sadar police station on Sunday. “Both were apprehended within hours. We are investigating the matter and further course of action will be decided based on preliminary findings,” Turan said.

Haryana director general of police OP Singh expressed concern over the incident, and directed all district police chiefs to take preventive measures. Praying for the victim’s speedy recovery, DGP Singh said: “This is a generation raised on video games — they often fail to understand that gunfire is not a game. Parents and schools must focus on teaching children people skills and conflict resolution so that such violent confrontations never arise.”