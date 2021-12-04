18 railway stations identified to increase vigilance, CCTV surveillance at 6

PUNE: Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager (GM), central railways, who on Friday was on a one-day annual inspection of the sections between Lonavala and Pune and Pune and Daund of the Pune division, said, “In a bid to increase vigilance at railway stations in the Pune division, 18 railway stations have been identified by the Pune railway division, for six out of which, CCTV surveillance has already been started. For this, funds have been provided under the Nirbhaya project. Also a two-storied building will come up at Hadapsar railway station by the end of 2022 as more train operations start from this station.” The six railway stations where CCTV surveillance has been started include: Shivajinagar, Khadaki, Dapodi, Kasarwadi, Pimpri and Chinchwad.

Lahoti, along with several other senior officials from the CR, conducted a survey of the railway tracks, operations, railway stations and other safety-related equipment.

About the inspection, he further said at a press conference held in the evening, “For better on-the-run service to the passengers, we have started a dedicated information technology cell at Ghorpadi railway station. The complaints lodged by passengers while travelling or about the station and passenger amenities will be addressed from here. An analysis will be carried out for the entire CR.”

Lahoti informed, “Pimpri railway station is the first station in the division to be completely operated on green (solar) energy which includes even the elevators at the station. The railways are extra alert about the new Omicron variant and safety-related instructions have been given for passenger safety and sanitisation of trains to all divisions.”

