19,780 cases in city; 1,170 in hospital

MUMBAI: The city on Thursday reported 19,780 new Covid-19 cases, making it the second consecutive day with the highest ever cases reported on a single day since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. Dharavi – one of the former Covid-19 hotspots – reported 107 cases taking the tally to 7,626 cases. Earlier, Dharavi had reported the highest number of cases (99) on April 8, 2021.

Four deaths in the city took the total death toll to 16,388. The city’s recovery rate is 88% with 753,354 recoveries, and mortality rate is 1.92%. The number of active cases in the city is 79,260. Eighty-five per cent of the cases reported on Thursday are asymptomatic and among the 15% that are symptomatic, 1,170 required hospitalisation.

Currently, out of the 35,594 beds in public and private hospitals in the city, 5,998 are occupied and the bed occupancy rate is 16.8%. Further, 57 new Omicron variant cases were reported in the city on Monday, according to state health department data.

Significantly, as the number of Covid-19 cases has risen over the past few days, data has revealed a massive spike in the number of citizens under home quarantine. According to data, from around 33,000 citizens under home quarantine on December 16, the figure has gone up to 332,000 on January 5. Overall, more than nine million citizens have completed home quarantine in the city.

The spike in the number of citizens under home quarantine is also due to a majority of the cases being asymptomatic. Additionally, these figures also include close contacts of those who have tested positive and international travellers who have been home quarantined for seven days as a precautionary measure. The increase in the number of cases in high-rises has resulted in their close contacts in high-rises home quarantining themselves resulting in a spike in the total number of citizens currently under home quarantine.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner of the BMC, said, “Currently, the hospitalisation is under control and a majority of them are having mild symptoms owing to which these patients are being home quarantined. Around 93% of the total caseload currently is from high-rises and the rest is from slums and chawls. We will wait and monitor for two or three days more before thinking about any restrictions.”

Meanwhile, according to data, 462 buildings in the city have been currently sealed with the highest number in Malabar Hill, Grant Road, Andheri West and Vile Parle West followed by 6,254 sealed floors and 20 containment zones that include slums and chawls.