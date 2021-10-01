19-year-old girl becomes Mohali’s latest fatality

A 19-year-old girl from Mohali’s Dera Bassi succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday, pushing the district’s toll to 1,064.

She was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

No casualty was reported in Chandigarh or Panchkula, where 819 and 377 people, respectively, have died due to the virus so far.

Meanwhile, after steady rise for three straight days, tricity’s daily Covid cases dropped to nine on Thursday.

The daily infection count had reached 10 on Monday and climbed further to 14 on Tuesday, before shooting up to 16 on Wednesday.

Among the nine fresh cases, six were reported from Chandigarh (Sectors 20, 31, 34, 43 and Daria), three from Mohali (Kharar, Dera Bassi and Mohali city), while Panchkula once again recorded no case, the ninth time in September.

The active cases continued to remain over 100 for the second day in a row. Both Mohali and Chandigarh have 41 infected patients each, while 21 patients are recuperating in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has reported 65,230 positive cases till date. As many as 64,370 patients have been cured.

Mohali’s caseload is 68,738, including 67,632 recoveries. In Panchkula, 30,340 of the total 30,738 positive patients have beaten the virus.