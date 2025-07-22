Lucknow/Meerut, Two firms have been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act in connection with the alleged neglect of cattle at Kanha Upvan Gaushala in Meerut. 2 companies booked for poor state of cows at Meerut gaushala

The action against Jain Computers and Shivam Enterprises came at the complaint of the Urban Development Department.

The two companies were contracted to deploy caretakers and staff for the upkeep of over 2,500 cattle in the gaushala, the UP government said in a statement on Tuesday.

A video showing the deplorable condition of the cattle surfaced on social media on July 12 and made the kernel of the police action. It showed cattle suffering despite the availability of fodder, green feed, and water.

An inspection led by Assistant Municipal Commissioner Sharad Pal revealed that cattle were not being fed on time, and many caretakers were absent from duty.

Although Jain Computers claimed to have appointed 24 caretakers and Shivam Enterprises 18, the on-ground reality was far from their claims.

The civic body stated that both firms had been previously warned, verbally and in writing, for their poor management, but no improvements were made.

The investigation also found discrepancies in record-keeping, leading to the immediate suspension of clerk Vikas Sharma, the statement said.

FIRs have also been lodged against Harpal Singh, the Animal Welfare Officer, and the gaushala's caretaker, who were subsequently suspended.

The senior charge of the gaushala has been handed over to Additional Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Municipal Health Officer Dr Gajendra has been re-assigned to the CMO office, with Dr Amar Singh appointed in his place.

The local civic authority has now mounted 12 CCTV cameras inside the gaushala. Flooring work has started in sheds where it was missing, and a facial recognition system has been introduced to ensure staff attendance.

Six home guards and 50 new staff members have been deployed in two shifts of 25 each.

In addition, 15,000 square metres of land has been identified for expanding the facility to accommodate more cattle.

