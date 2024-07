200 more villages to come under PDA jurisdiction

Around 200 additional villages in the Prayagraj district are set to be included into the jurisdiction of the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) following approval of the state government. The PDA currently oversees 639 villages and will soon have a total of 839 villages under its jurisdiction, informed PDA officials on Monday. At present PDA limits cover an area of 1015 square kilometres, but with the expansion, the area will increase to 1278 square kilometres. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The officials said that a proposal to expand the jurisdiction of PDA was sent to the government in 2018 which has been approved.

Now, 200 villages from all directions will now fall under PDA jurisdiction. However, majority of the villages are located in the Soraon tehsil along the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway. With the expansion, PDA’s jurisdiction will extend all the way to the Ganga Expressway.

The villages in the trans-Ganga area of the district, especially in Soraon tehsil, were in majority, however, after the expansion of its jurisdiction in 2008, another 169 villages of Soraon tehsil were included.

This time, 166 villages of Soraon have been included. Most of the villages fall under Kaudihar and Holagarh blocks while some in Soraon block. Moreover, town area of Lalgopalganj will also be under PDA jurisdiction now.

Twenty villages of Phulpur tehsil, 11 of Chayal tehsil and three of Karchhana tehsil have also been brought under PDA.

A senior PDA official said that following the inclusion of new villages, plans for their development will be formulated. These villages are expected to be integrated into the city in coming years. Furthermore, these villages will be included in the development plan of 2041, he added.

Box

Villages of Soraon tehsil

Karimuddinpur, Madhopur Chaghan alias Ghatampur, Gopalpur alias Laludih, Sarai Ismail alias Khajalpur, Jalalpur Chadhan alias Pirthipur, Jagdishpur Chadhan, Jamua alias Bhavnipur, Sarai Jairam, Mubarakpur Cachar, Jamui, Malak Bela, Ramapur, Mohammadpur Naugawan, Sahabpur, Araji Chak Raghuveer Pathak. , Akhairajpur Upahar, Patna Cachar, Mir Jahanpur, Sigraur Cachar, Baraipur Ram Nagar Cachar, Sarai Dadan Cachar, Patna Upahar, Shyampur, Bhikhampur, Andhiari, Bhagwatipur, Chak Maulvi Walker, Singraur Upahar, Mohiuddinpur Upahar, Mendara, Shivrajpur, Chakshahar Mazhar Ali, Poore Shobhai, Pooreghasi, Bhikharipur alias Bhikpur, Shahzadapur, Raghuvanshpur, Rerua, Peerdallu, Sultanpur, Singhapur, Dadanpur, Kalyanpur Cachar, Kodipur, Jhinha, Belha, Yusufpur, Judapur Jhinha, alias Baribojha, Baraipur Ramnagar. Uparhar, Mansoorabad, Fatehpur Kaysthan, Garianwa, Chandpur, Bhithi Patti Basni alias Bhagwan, Khadrauli, Aldadpur, Sarai Padmavat, Maroofpur, Pannupur, Anapur, Phulpur alias Jagapur, Lai, Sarai Rah alias Korari, Korari, Nasirpur Dargahi, Kasturipur, Berawa, Seranwa, Devapur, Judapur, Sarai Ta. Shahabpur, Ramdaspur, Tulapur Khargapur, Bahja, Arjunpur, Sarai Chandrabhan alias Nansai, Jagdishpur Shukali, Maheshpur, Sulempur alias Kamaipur, Fantepur Ta. Shahabpur, Jagdishpur Masni, Sarairamdas alias Nevada, Nikdilpur, Panchdevra, Parsupurnari, Brisinghpur Saray Bharat, Sultanpur Akbar, Saray Bharat alias Holagarh, Hansrajpur, Sanray Chandrabhan alias Odhra, Tarti, Khargapur,Jeetpur Dayal, Bahadurpur, Jamunidih, Virbhanpur, Puranpur, Parsupur Gopal, Jamalpur, Jadopur, Jagdishpur Sarai India, Bhuvanpur, Kamalpur, Bhagautipur alias Khuthana, Kripalpur, Haridih, Chandpur Sarai India, Dalaipur, Tabgalpur Sarai India, Raiya, Saraiwaju, Naseerpur Daryaam, Dhamapur Balkaran. . Ganeshpur, Samhai, Puranku, Ibrahimpur Ta.Mendara, Sarai Hariram, Athrampur alias Nawabganj, Barai Harakh, Ganipur, Saray Dadan Uphar, Kasimpur Gharha, Mirjahapur Uphar, Madapur, Daharpur Mafi Japti alias Bodhpur, Ratansenpur, Tikri Ta. Abdalpur, Qutubuddin, Jagdishpur Purbanara, Moharab, Munauwarpur, Girdharpur Godwa, Bermau, entire Udho, Tajpur alias Bhikhanpur partial, Budhauna partial, Chulenpur,

Jalilabad, Mamapur, Saraichandrabhan Khas, Sarai Chandrabhan alias Samaspur, Osmanpur

Villages of Phulpur tehsil

Singramau, Bhopatpur, Mahdaura, Bahadurpur, Katiyari alias Chakia, Bhadni Upahar partial, Gotawan partial, Berui partial, Malakamay Bhasai partial, Deoria partial, Katiyahi partial, Adampur partial, Tikri partial, Birapur partial, Puregopi alias Lahvi partial, Chanderpur alias Basmahua partial, Kuandih Partial, Bajaha Partial, Kaseruan Kala, Sahason,

Villages of Chail Tehsil

Harirampur partial, Nizampur partial, Janaka partial, Govindpur Lokipur partial, Iguva alias Kathgaon partial, Chakgiriya partial, Chandrasen partial, Phulwa, Pansara, Ujahini Aima, Tevara partial.

Villages of Karchana tehsil

Bogi partial, Ariharpur partial, Dhuhipur Kachhar partial.