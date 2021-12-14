{2015 sacrilege cases} Dera Sacha Sauda vice-chief submits answers to 125 SIT questions

Faridkot Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda vice-chairperson Prithvi Raj Nain on Monday submitted replies to 125 questions that the Punjab police special investigation team (SIT) had asked him in connection with the 2015 sacrilege cases. On Friday, the SIT had visited dera headquarters in Sirsa district of Haryana and questioned Nain for over four hours. After answering 73 questions, Nain had requested that the questioning be stopped, citing health issues.

The questioning was then stopped and the probe team gave him a questionnaire, having 125 queries with directions to submit his answers within 48 hours. On Monday evening, Nain submitted his answers at SIT head and Ludhiana range IGP Surinder Pal Singh Parmar’s office through his counsel. Parmar said further action will be decided after going through the document.

The sect’s administration wing chairperson Vipassana Insan and Nain were summoned to appear at the IGP’s Ludhiana office on November 16, 26 and December 3 in connection with an FIR lodged at the Bajakhana police station in Faridkot district on June 2, 2015. The case was registered after a bir (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village of the district.

After the two were summoned last month, Vipassana failed to respond, while Nain expressed helplessness in appearing before the SIT citing ill-health. On December 6, the SIT even visited the dera headquarters to question them but failed to trace them. While the SIT has questioned Nain, the probe team could not trace Vipassana. The two are also facing allegations of orchestrating violence in Panchkula in August 2017.