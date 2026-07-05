22-yr-old man held for kidnapping, raping teenage girl

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl on the pretext of marrying her, police said on Sunday.

The girl was rescued from the accused house in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar. (Representative photo)

The girl was rescued from his house in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar.

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Deputy commissioner of police (Northeast) Rahool Alwal said the girl had gone missing from her house in northeast Delhi’s Gokalpuri area on June 20 and the accused had allegedly taken her to his Uttam Nagar house, where he raped her, luring her with a promise of marriage.

On June 23, a woman lodged a complaint at Gokalpuri police station, alleging that her 17-year-old daughter had been missing since June 20. Based on the complaint, a case of kidnapping was registered under section 137 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police learnt that the girl was in contact with a man, who was her neighbour and relative, through an analysis of mobile phone call and text message details.

Police reached out to the accused at his other house in Uttam Nagar on Friday and found the girl.

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{{^usCountry}} During the interrogation, the accused admitted to his involvement and his mobile phone details confirmed he was in contact with the girl, the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the interrogation, the accused admitted to his involvement and his mobile phone details confirmed he was in contact with the girl, the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on the probe, BNS’s sections 64 (rape), 87 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage), and 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act were added to the first information report (FIR) and the accused was arrested,” added DCP Alwal.

Police said the accused was not previously involved in any crime.