2,325 beneficiaries aged 18 years+ get the jab as drive picks up pace on Sunday

PUNE Covid vaccinations for those aged 18 years and above picked up pace on Sunday since beginning from May 1.

A total of 2,325 beneficiaries aged 18 years and above, were inoculated in the district.

A total 46 such beneficiaries were inoculated in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. A total of 1,342 beneficiaries were inoculated in the district on May 1, the first day of the drive.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer, PMC, said that doses for everyone above the age of 18 years have been given to the centres.

“As the turnout on day 1 was less, there were just 200 doses at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. We can inoculate 350 beneficiaries every day at every centre as vaccine stock is available for the next seven days. Beneficiaries should schedule an appointment on the CoWin application,” said Dr Deokar.

Ayush Prasad, CEO, Pune Zilla Parishad, said that efforts from local bodies helped with the turnout on Sunday.

“The control rooms, war room, call centres of Pune rural and municipal corporation played a big role in ensuring good vaccination numbers by urging people to come to the vaccination centres,” said Prasad.

PMC aims to reach at least 700 beneficiaries each day. Three centres in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have a target of 200 beneficiaries each. Pune rural has 14 centres with 100 beneficiaries at each centre expected to take the jab.

Rujuta Jalan, a beneficiary who was waiting in line at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Yerwada to take her first jab, said that there were three family members who wanted to take the dose, but the slots got filled quickly.

“Until I booked my own slot, the appointments were full for May 2. I have been waiting at the centre for almost an hour as there is a huge line of beneficiaries to take the jab,” said Jalan.

Dr Poonam More, medical officer (MO) at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, said that there are 200 doses with the hospital as of Sunday.

“We received 200 doses and a list of 200 beneficiaries on Sunday. The turnout is good. By afternoon, we inoculated 100 beneficiaries. The beneficiaries who were expected to come on Saturday, but could not, will have to reschedule their vaccination for another day,” said Dr More.

Rashmi Malpani, a 36-year old beneficiary at Kamla Nehru Hospital said that she tried to book a slot late on the night of May 1.

“I booked the appointment around 10 pm and luckily got Kamla Nehru hospital. By the next afternoon I had taken the jab. Except for the registration and appointment scheduling, the whole process was smooth,” said Malpani.

Dr Rajshree Patil, medical officer at Kamla Nehru Hospital, said that by Sunday afternoon the turnout for those aged 18 and above was good.

“We have inoculated over 150 beneficiaries. We have 350 doses of Covishield and beneficiaries are expected to schedule an appointment and only then come. Till 2 pm, the turnout was good, unlike the May 1,” said Dr Patil.

Vaccination for ages 18+

Pune district has targeted 2,700 vaccinations per day

May 1

PMC -- 46

PCMC -- 552

Pune Rural -- 744

Pune district inoculated – 1,350

Total centres -- 33

May 2

PMC -- 380

PCMC -- 589

Pune Rural – 1,356

Pune district inoculated – 2,325

Total centres -- 19

