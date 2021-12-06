Home / Cities / Others / 24 gharials from MP released into Beas in Hoshiarpur
As part of the Punjab government's project, 24 gharials (Gavialis Gangeticus) were released into the Beas on Sunday near Kulla Fatta forests by state forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian and principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden RK Mishra
24 gharials were released in Beas near Hoshiarpur's Fatta Kulla vilage on Sunday. (Harpreet Kaur/HT)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 12:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

As part of the Punjab government’s project, 24 gharials (Gavialis Gangeticus) were released into the Beas on Sunday near Kulla Fatta forests by state forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian and principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden RK Mishra.

The gharials had been transported from the natural hatchery at Morena in Madhya Pradesh.

Gilzian said the number of gharials released under the conservation project had now reached 94. The reintroduction project aimed at establishing a breeding population of the “critically endangered” species, he added.

On the occasion, he also launched a coffee table book on gharial reintroduction and website of wildlife wing, which contains information on wildlife in Punjab.

Also, a mobile application regarding use of hunting licence and NOC for arms licences in 10 kilometre periphery of wildlife sanctuary was also launched. Gilzian revealed that people could apply for these services and get a digital certificate from home.

Divisional forest officer Gursharan Singh said post release, monitoring would be done by the department.

Monday, December 06, 2021
