27 trees pruned or cut into between Pimple Saudagar and Hinjewadi: residents

PUNE Twenty-seven trees between Pimple Saudagar and Hinjewadi have either been trimmed, had branches cut-down or have seen major pruning activity, as per residents and environmentalists living in the vicinity.

Several complaints to the Garden department and Sky Sign and License department have gone unheard, claims the residents and environmentalists.

“Most of the trees which are trimmed, or cut seem to be obstructing the views of billboards in the area. Action needs to be taken. I have been registering complaints and also writing to the garden department, still no action was taken by the civic authority,” claimed Tanay Apte, tree activist.

Subhash Ingale, deputy commissioner, PCMC garden department did not respond to calls or messages.

A junior officer from the garden department, requesting anonymity said, “The department has already taken action against a few billboard owners who cut trees, while in the coming week we will serve notices to others.”

On Wednesday, the Sky Sign and Licence department of the PCMC issued a public notice stating: “PCMC civic body is taking a step in the direction of making it a smart city. We have noticed many illegal hoardings have come up and urge owners to remove all illegal hoarding in seven days, otherwise PCMC will remove it”.

The expense of removing a hoarding will be recovered from owners and under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, a fine will be imposed.

Madhav Patil a member of NGO “Angholichigoli” said, “We are reminding PCMC about this issue on a regular basis and they have been very slow to take action. Civic body has not been able to control tree cutting incidents for the last one year.”

Location of trees trimmed, pruned or cut into on the Pimple Saudagar to Hinjewadi route

1 Kokane chowk, Pimple Saudagar, near Thorat misal house - 3 trees

2 Behind Savitribai garden BRT bus stop. - 2 trees

3. Near Kaspate chowk, BRT bus stop - 2 trees

4. Kaspate chowk signal, near crematorium, opposite Ideal furniture - 2 trees

5. Mankar chowk signal, near Tirupati furniture, Wakad - 5 trees

6. Near Sai modular kitchen, next to Mahindra Sahyadri showroom - 8 trees

7. Near Hinjewadi Dmart - 3 trees

8. Near Hinjewadi Dmart, next to Bata showroom - 1 tree

9 Panchatantra Chowk, Hinjewadi, - 1 tree