27-yr-old man held for minor’s rape in Greater Noida

Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Greater Noida. The suspect, identified as Mohammad Mustakeem, is a native of Bulandshahr. The victim and accused are residents of Kulesra area in Greater Noida.

Vinod Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) of Ecotech-3 police station, said that the accused sold vegetables and the minor was employed at his shop in Phase-2 area of Noida. “On January 20, the victim returned home and informed her parents about her plight. She alleged that the accused took her to his rented accommodation and raped her. The girl’s father filed a complaint,” he said.

Police said a case was registered against the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under Section 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

“Earlier, a police team conducted a search at his rented accommodation and found him absconding. On Sunday, the police received information about his movement near Kulesra bus stand. He was planning to escape to his native place when a police team reached the spot and arrested him,” Kumar said.

The accused was produced in a court and sent to judicial custody.

