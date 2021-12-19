Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
28 fresh Covid cases reported in Punjab

The state’s total tally of positive cases has reached 6,03,917 cases, according to a medical bulletin that the state government releases
With the fresh Covid cases, Punjab’s active cases have now increased to 306 cases; the bulletin that the state government releases says. (HT FILE)
Updated on Dec 19, 2021 01:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Punjab on Saturday registered 28 fresh cases of Covid-19 with one death from virus in past 24-hours. The state’s positivity rate for the day remained 0.11%. With these fresh cases, the state’s total tally of positive cases has reached 6,03,917 cases, according to a medical bulletin that the state government releases.

The number of active cases in the state has increased to 306. Among fresh cases, the maximum of five were detected in Ludhiana, five in Pathankot, five in SAS Nagar and three in Hoshiarpur. With 42 persons recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,86,983, it said. To date, 16,628 persons have lost their lives due to the virus.

Overall, 1,66,07,943 samples have been collected for testing to date in the state, of which 25,346 were tested on Saturday. As many as 72,167 doses of vaccine were administered on the day.

