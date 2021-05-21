28,000 cases lodged under Section 188 of IPC pending with Pune Police

PUNE A total of 28,000 cases lodged under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) are pending with the Pune police, as of May 21. Some of the cases date back to 2020.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta confirmed, “These cases are still pending with us.”

Section 188 of the IPC states that any person who disobeys an order given by a public servant, can be imprisoned for upto one month.

The city police have gone easy in lodging new cases against citizens violating the current Covid restrictions, currently only booking repeat offenders.

From April 3 till May 4, 2021, the city police lodged 611 cases under Section 188 of the IPC.

In 2020, the then state home minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that the government would withdraw cases against people booked for violating Covid lockdown norms.

Right to Information (RTI) activist Vivek Velankar said, “There is no clarity on the issue. Last year, the police had stopped gathering information from citizens after the issue was raised. The issue has to be resolved once and for all. The case data is with the police and they seem to be waiting for an order from the home department which has still not been issued.”

