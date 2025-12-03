28-year-old UP teacher shot dead near Bihar school; police probe motive

Araria: A 28-year-old teacher from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead near a government school in Bihar’s Araria district on Wednesday morning. She was about to reach school when two armed criminals on a bike stopped her and shot her from very close range, police said. (Representative photo)

The teacher, recruited through TRE-1 by the Bihar Public Service Commission in 2023, was posted at Middle School Kanhaili in Narpatganj block when the incident occurred.

“She was about to reach school when two armed criminals on a bike stopped her and shot her from very close range, and she died on the spot at around 9 am,” a police officer said.

The police are probing the case and trying to find the motive behind the murder, superintendent of police (SP) Anjani Kumar said.

SP Kumar added that the police have recorded statements from staff members, and the family members of the deceased teacher have been informed.

According to the police, Shivani Kumari was a resident of Barabanki in UP and was staying in a rented house in Forbesganj, using a scooty to travel to school.

“The police have started conducting raids and the accused will be arrested soon,” the officer said.

An officer, requesting anonymity, said that the deceased was engaged and her wedding was scheduled in a few days in UP.

“One of the local musclemen used to mount pressure on her for marriage and she always refused his proposal, which might have led to the incident,” an official from the school said.