29 more Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh; Mathura reports maximum 10 cases, Lucknow 5

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 29 more Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases under treatment to 139 in the state, which had 27 fresh cases on Saturday, according to health department officials.

In the past 48-hours, 56 new cases were reported and 14 Covid patients recovered from the virus infection. Till now, 16, 87,430 patients had recovered in the state, they said.

During the day, Mathura reported maximum 10 Covid cases followed by Lucknow that reported five fresh cases, Bareilly four, two each in Kanpur, Varanasi and Gautam Buddha Nagar, while one each in Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Sambhal and Shamli districts. However, no death due to the virus infection was reported during the day.

“In all, 1, 74,079 Covid samples were tested in the past 24 hours in which 24 new cases were reported. So far, a total 8,83,63,221 Covid samples have been tested in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

Prasad said, “Covid-19 infection has not been eliminated yet. Hence, prevention against the infection should be followed.”

UP had been reporting less than 20 fresh daily cases since October 30, but for the past two days the number of fresh daily cases has increased to over 20, officials said.

Experts suggested that adhering to Covid protocol was the most effective way to avoid infection. “Wearing mask and keeping distance from others when out of house along with taking the vaccine doses are the doable actions that work to break the chain of infection and keep us safe,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.

Two Jaipur, Delhi returnees test positive

Two people, who returned Lucknow from separate states, have tested positive for Covid-19 along with three others, according to the data from the health department. One of the travellers, aged 70, came from Jaipur while the other, 22-year-old, came from Delhi.

During the contact tracing by the health department, two family members of the man, who returned from Delhi, also tested positive for Covid. “We have sent samples for genome sequencing of these travellers, while they are in home isolation and under observation,” said a senior health official.

At present, Lucknow has reported a total 2,3,8884 Covid cases including 2,651 deaths. There are 23 active cases under treatment in the state capital.

CMOs changed

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh got new chief medical officers (CMOs) including Mathura and Varanasi. In Mathura, nine foreigners had recently tested positive for Covid-19. CMOs of Sidharthnagar, Basti, Mirzapur, Hardoi and Pilibhit districts were also changed.