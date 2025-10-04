2-year-old seriously injured in stray dogs attack in Gorakhpur

A two-year-old boy was admitted to a hospital in serious condition after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Dumri village under the Shahjanwa police station area of Gorakhpur district on Saturday morning. Shahjanwa circle officer Shiv Kumar confirmed that two of the stray dogs involved were captured and sent to the Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre for sterilisation. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The incident occurred on Friday evening when the boy, Sundram, was playing near the gate of his house while his mother, Sheelu, was in the kitchen. Suddenly, a group of six stray dogs attacked him, biting his face multiple times and chewing his hand.

An eyewitness, 76-year-old Ram Surat Ram, said he was returning from his fields when he saw the dogs attacking the boy. “By the time I reached, they had already bitten him badly. I managed to chase them away by hitting them with a rod,” he recalled.

Sundram’s father, Ratan Pal, who works in a private company, rushed him to the nearby Community Health Centre (CHC) in Pali. Doctors there administered initial treatment, stitching up deep wounds. Due to the severity of his injuries, the child was referred to a higher medical centre for advanced care and possible surgery.

