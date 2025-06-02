3 arrested after gunfight in northeast Delhi

The Delhi Police arrested three men after a brief exchange of fire in New Usmanpur, northeast Delhi early Sunday morning. Around seven rounds of bullets were fired from both sides in a residential area. Two country-made pistols and three live cartridges were recovered from the accused. (Representational image)

Two of the accused were shot in the leg and overpowered. According to police, the men, Sameer, Tarun and Kunal (all single names), are involved in recent robberies, armed robberies and thefts in northeast Delhi and Mansarovar Park.

The exchange of fire took place near Pusta Fifth Road. Police said that around 2.25 am the local team received a tip that three men who have a criminal record were armed with weapons and roaming around in the area on a bike.

“Acting on the input, the team reached the Yamuna Khadar area and noticed three suspicious individuals. On spotting police, the suspects attempted to flee to the nearby wooded area. When police asked them to stop, the suspects opened fire,” said DCP (northeast) Ashish Mishra. The DCP said Sameer and Tarun sustained bullet injuries to their legs during the encounter.

Two country-made pistols and three live cartridges were recovered from the accused’s possession. During interrogation, police learned that the accused were involved in more than four cases in northeast Delhi and Shahdara, officers said.