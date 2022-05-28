3 killed, 2 injured in separate road accidents in UP’s Bahraich

Three persons including a woman were killed while two others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in the district on Saturday.

In the first incident, a speeding roadways bus hit a woman near Dehat Kotwali area on Saturday morning, said the police. The woman was crushed to death on the spot.

“The woman was identified as Anshika Sharma, 26, daughter of late Bhagauti Prasad Sharma, a resident of Nauwagarhi locality,” said SHO Dehat Kotwali Satyendra Bahadur Singh.

He said the woman was going to the gym when she was crushed to death by the roadways bus. A case has been registered against the roadways bus driver on the complaint of victim’s mother Kankesh Sharma. He said the driver fled from the scene after the accident.

In another accident, two persons were killed while three others were injured when a Bolero hit a mini truck at Nanpara-Bahraich road under Risia police station area on Saturday. Station officer Risia Indrajit Yadav took the bodies into possession and sent the injured to the district hospital. SO said the deceased were identified as Irfan, son of Amanatullah, a resident of Iamamganj under Khairighat police station area of Bahraich and Mayank Narayan Mishra, son of Shesh Narayan Mishra, a resident of Gomti Nagar Lucknow.

SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI