300 cops on ground to enforce curbs in Dugri containment zone

As many as 300 police personnel were deployed to enforce the restrictions at Urban Estate Phase 1 and 2 in Dugri, a day after the administration declared it a containment zone.

Most residents, however, were unaware of the fact that their area had been sealed and were seen fighting tooth and nail with cops, to enter or exit the area.

Dugri station house officer, inspector Surinder Chopra said as many as 45 checkpoints have been set up in the area and only people with emergencies will be allowed to go out. “As the area is connected with other parts of the city through multiple roads, we have deployed our personnel on each and every road and street to ensure foolproof sealing,” he said.

A cop, who was on duty at one of the checkpoints, said, “Many residents were not prepared for the lockdown; so they came out of their houses to buy necessary items. The grocery stores within the area are already running out of stocks.”

Dilpreet Singh, a resident of Phase 1, said, “My family owns a land in Meharban area. My father has gone there to harvest the wheat crop. Now, I don’t know if the cops will allow him to return home. Cops themselves seem confused as to whether they should allow people to enter or not.”

Another resident, Jagjit Singh, said he has a shop in Shimlapuri but he couldn’t go there today due to the curbs. He added that the authorities should issue passes for shopkeepers and factory workers so that they can carry on with their work.