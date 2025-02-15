300 restoration orders for violators in DLF Phase 3: DTCP

Following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday issued restoration orders to 300 plot owners, who had made illegal modifications to their buildings. Six teams of the department on Friday also started pasting 2,400 show cause notices on the buildings in which violations had been found. The department has already sent these notices to the owners by registered post, said DTCP officials. (Representative picture) DTCP officials added that they had also issued 300 restoration notices to property owners in DLF phase 3 asking them to take corrective measures within seven days (HT Archive)

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday, had issued directions to the department of town and country planning that action should be taken against plot owners, who have carried out illegal constructions, and were running commercial activities in violation of rules. According to DTCP officials, they have identified around 5,000 houses in DLF phases 1 to 5, where such violations have been found.

A senior DTCP official on Friday said that six teams have been deployed to paste show cause notices across these colonies. “We have already sent the show cause notices to violators through registered post but to ensure that people get these physically, our teams are posting these on properties. On Friday, the team started the exercise to paste 2,401 such notices in DLF phases 2, 3, 4 and 5. We have completed this work in phase 1,” he said.

DTCP officials added that they had also issued 300 restoration notices to property owners in DLF phase 3 asking them to take corrective measures within seven days. “We will give adequate time to owners to make amendments and submit the report voluntarily to the department. However, if violations are not corrected then we will start a sealing drive against such properties,” he said.

The department will also write to the revenue department and ask them to stop registration of property deeds where violations have been done and notices issued to them, the officials said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Punjab and Haryana high court bench of Justice Suresh Thakur and Justice Vikas Suri had issued directions to the town and country planning department to take departmental action against the violators.