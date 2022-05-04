300gm heroin seizure in: HC hands over probe to Bureau of Investigation

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court has handed over the probe into a drugs seizure FIR registered by the Amritsar police to Bureau of Investigation (BoI), Punjab.

The high court bench of justice Vikas Bahl acted on the plea of wives of both the accused, Varinder Singh, alias Goldy, and Harpreet Singh, who had sought transfer of the case to some independent agency claiming that the duo had been falsely implicated in the case.

The FIR was registered on February 13, 2021, on the allegations of seizure of 300gm of heroin when, according to the police, they were arrested at 10.30pm from Dubarji Turnin Amritsar on the day of the FIR.

However, in the plea before high court, it was claimed that they were picked up at 8.10pm from a parking of the Best Price showroom.

The plea said that Varinder is an ETT pass teacher in Tarn Taran and was also a booth-level officer. The allegations were that they were implicated in the case as some leaders from then ruling party developed enmity against him as he helped the husband of a candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party with details about those who had left the ward due to shifting of their house, death, marriage etc. The election pertained to the Patti municipal committee.

One of the women had given a representation to the police alleging false implication, however, a probe by assistant commissioner of police, south Amritsar city, Mangal Singh had termed the allegations false.

When bail pleas of both the accused were considered by high court earlier this year, a report from the district and sessions judge, Amritsar, was sought. Both were granted bail by the high court.

The high court bench observed that there were several arguable points in favour of the petitioners, which, if proved during the course of the trial, would indicate that the petitioners have been falsely implicated in the FIR.

After going through the CCTV footage of the mall, the district and sessions judge said movement of some persons was noticed near four-wheelers in the parking compound around 8.08pm from where petitioners had claimed that their husbands were illegally detained by the police team of investigating officer Resham Singh, inspector Inderjit Singh and Vishal, alias Pehalwan, among other policemen.

It was also recorded that some persons were taken in a car at 8.11pm and at 8.13pm, a masked man came back and took another car out of the parking at 8:26 pm.

The claims were that the accused were taken in an earlier vehicle and later a policeman came back and then drove their car out of the parking vehicle. Later, they were shown arrested after two hours from some other place.

The court further observed that there are specific allegations levelled against cops who effected arrest and are the persons involved in the investigation of the FIR.

“The allegations, when seen in the light of the report of the district and sessions judge, Amritsar, cannot be ignored,” the court said, adding that merely because the assistant commissioner of police, while inquiring into the application, found the FIR based on correct facts, the same would not come in the way of high court in passing the necessary orders.

The court also took note of the fact that in view of allegations, a coordinate bench had restrained police from submitting a challan in this case.

“This court is sanguine of the fact that a transfer of investigation is not to be done in a routine matter at the behest of the accused. However, considering the totality of the facts and circumstances noticed hereinabove, this court is of the opinion that in order to do substantial justice and so as to ensure that the real truth comes before the court, both the petitions deserves to be allowed,” it said, handing over the probe to the BoI.

