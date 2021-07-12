34,000 Covid MPJAY beneficiaries from Pune; 0.5 million in state to date

PUNE A total of 0.5 million Covid-19 patients have benefitted from the state government’s flagship Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana (MPJAY) as of April 1. The scheme was extended for Covid-19 patients till March 31, 2021.

Of the 0.5 million, Pune has highest number of Covid-19 patients who have benefitted from the scheme, with that number at 34,000.

The United India Insurance Company, the insurer for the flagship health insurance scheme, in reply to an RTI query, stated that a total of 507,188 Covid-19 claims were settled under the MPJAY scheme until March 31, 2021.

The total amount of these claims is ₹1,031 crore.

As of March 31, 2021, a total of 2,812,980 Covid infections were recorded in the Maharashtra, with 54,649 Covid deaths.

Pune district, which had the highest number of infections in the state, saw 34,045 claims settled. The district currently has 536,262 Covid-19 infections and 8,374 deaths.

On the other hand, Mumbai, which had 423,419 infections and 11,708 deaths on April 1, 2021, saw 29,664 claims settled under MPJAY.

The most number of claims settled under MPJAY is in Ahmednagar, at 34,867. Ahmednagar has recorded 95,000 infections and 1,221 deaths. A total of 34,574 in claims have been settled in Kolhapur.

The insurance company has refused to reveal the total amount of premiums paid by the Maharashtra government.

The RTI revealed that the rejection rate of claims is 4.4 % of a total of 616,927 applications received.

Activist Jeetendra Ghadge of The Young Whistleblowers Foundation who filed the RTI, said, “Government has declared that all types of ration cards will be eligible under this scheme, but many families in Mumbai have paid lakhs of rupees for Covid treatment. Hospitals forced citizens to pay bills and avoided implementing the scheme, action should be taken against such hospitals besides a third-party audit should be compulsory to check if hospitals have passed on the benefits of the scheme to the citizens.”

“Private hospitals are reluctant to enrol in the scheme. It should be made legally binding for them to implement the scheme,” he added.

