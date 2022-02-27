3-day Shah Jahan’s ‘Urs’ to begin at Taj from today
Agra The three-day annual ‘Urs’ of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan will begin at Taj Mahal from Sunday. As part of the ritual, the doors of the basement, where original graves of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal are present, will be opened for public.
“There will be no entry charges for visitors at Taj after 2pm on the first two days (Sunday and Monday), and all through Tuesdays - the third and the last day of the Urs,” informed Raj Kumar Patel, superintending archaeologist of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra, through a notice issued on Saturday.
Munawwar Ali, state convener of the UP Aman Committee and one of the key organisers of the programme, said, “The 3-day Urs of Shah Jahan will begin from Sunday. The highlight of the event will be a long and colourful ‘chadar’ that will be offered at the graves on the third and the last day of Urs. People of all religions will participate in the proceedings.”
“On the first day, the basement having original graves of Mughal emperor and his wife will be opened and proceedings of ‘ghusl’ (bath) will follow with other traditional activities. On the second day, sandalwood paste will be applied on the graves and a ‘qawwali’ will also be organised. On the final day, ‘chadar poshi’ (offering of ‘chadar’) will take place,” he added.
Haji Mirza Asim Baig, who opens the passage to the basement at Taj Mahal, said all traditions will be followed alike past years during the three-day event.
Rajkumar Kapoor, an ASI official, said, “Those attending the Urs are being asked to follow Covid protocol while being at Taj.”
