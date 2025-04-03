4 arrested for sword attack at Mathura junction

Four people were arrested at the Mathura junction railway station for allegedly attacking two co-passenger with ‘kripan’ (small sword), injuring one of them, following a dispute over a seat in the general compartment of Sachkhand Express on Wednesday. A case was registered in this regard with the Government Railway Police (GRP), Mathura, and the injured victim was hospitalised. He was identified as Praveen Kumar. The Mathura GRP was informed about the incident,” stated Prashashti Srivastava, the public relation officer (PRO) for the Agra Division of North-Central Railway (NCR). (For representation only)

Yadram Singh, the incharge of GRP, Mathura, said all four accused were arrested after they were booked for attempt to murder.

“The accused were travelling from Nanded to Amritsar while Praveen Kumar had boarded the train from Agra and was going to Mathura. The sword has been recovered,” stated Singh. The train was delayed by about an hour due to the dispute.

Praveen Kumar, a medical representative by profession, had a heated exchange with the accused over a seat in the general compartment soon after boarding the train. However, he and another unidentified co-passenger were attacked after they alighted from the train at the Mathura junction.