4 arrested for trying to sell pangolin in Ahmednagar

PUNE The forest department of Pune arrested four men who were allegedly trying to smuggle and sell a pangolin in Ahmednagar on Saturday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:26 PM IST

PUNE The forest department of Pune arrested four men who were allegedly trying to smuggle and sell a pangolin in Ahmednagar on Saturday.

The pangolin is protected under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mahendra Machindra Kedar (35), Sagar Bhimaji Doke (25), both residents of Sakur village in Ahmednagar; Ashok Dada Vare (29), a resident of Taharabad in Rahuri and Anil Dhondiba Bhalekar (61), a resident of Vitthalwadi in Junnar.

“The accused have been remanded to five days forest custody,” said Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forests, Pune.

“It was a well-coordinated teamwork by Mayur Bothe, assistant conservator forest Pune; Deepak Pawar, range forest officer Bhamburda; Sachin Raghatwan, range forest officer mobile squad, Pune; Pune division staff; cyber cell of Amravati, Junnar, and Sangamner, forest division,” said Patil.

Patil and Bothe of Bhamburda in Pune led the team which made the arrest.

The forest officials contacted the accused as fake customers and were asked to come to Ghargaon in Sangamner in Ahmednagar and that the animal will be made available in Sakur in Sangamner.

The forest officials made two teams and pretended to be customers until the pangolin was presented to them in Sakur village.

The accused allegedly tried to flee from the forest officials, but were caught with the help of villagers.

A case under Sections of relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 is registered against the arrested men.

