4 cops suspended, 7 held over breach of premises of Bangladesh mission in Agartala

Seven people were arrested, and four police officers suspended for their alleged involvement in the breach of security at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala on December 2, police said on Tuesday. Police are also looking for other suspects. (ANI photo)

A case was filed under sections 132 (assault), 189 (2) (unlawful assembly), 191 (guilty of rioting), 329 (3) (guilty of criminal trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against the suspects, including Jhutan Das (Golchakkar border), Ujjwal Das (Dashamighat), Diptanil Bhowmik (Abhoynagar), Surja Das (Amtali), Alak Majumder (SDO Chowmuhani), Pradip Saha (79 Tilla), and Jhulan Malakar (Belonia).

Police are also looking for other suspects.

Three sub-inspectors were suspended, and a deputy superintendent of police was “closed” and instructed to report to the police headquarters for alleged negligence, according to West Tripura SP Kiran Kumar K.

“A departmental proceeding against sub-inspectors (UB) Dilu Jamatia and Joynal Hossain, and sergeant (UB) Debabrata Sinha is under contemplation pending enquiry against them for their negligence in duty on 02-12-2024 at Bangladesh Assistant High Commission,” said Kumar.

On December 2, members of the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, protesting the arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and alleged atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh, clashed with police. While one group submitted a memorandum inside the High Commission, another stormed the office, damaging property and removing the Bangladesh flag.

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha condemned the incident on social media. “A number of people staged a peaceful sit-in after gathering at the foot of the Gandhi statue in Agartala Circuit House to protest against the massive attack on Hindus in Bangladesh, but some youths suddenly tried to enter the office of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala. I condemn this incident. Peaceful agitations/protests can continue but such behavior is absolutely undesirable”.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed regret over the incident and announced that the government is taking steps to enhance security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, as well as for their Deputy and Assistant High Commissions across India.

“The incident earlier today, involving the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, is deeply regrettable. Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances. The government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy/Assistant High Commissions in the country,” the MEA statement read.

Later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh released a statement, saying, “This particular act in Agartala stands in violation of the inviolability of diplomatic missions, as stipulated by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961.”

The Government of Bangladesh emphasized that it is the responsibility of the host country to protect diplomatic missions from any form of intrusion or damage. It called upon the Government of India to take immediate action and conduct a thorough investigation to prevent further violence against Bangladesh’s diplomatic missions in India, ensuring the safety and security of diplomats, non-diplomatic staff, and their families.

“The Government of Bangladesh deeply resents the violent demonstration and attack by a large group of protesters from the Hindu Sangharsh Samity of Agartala on the premises of the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Agartala on December 2, 2024,” the statement further read.