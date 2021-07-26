4 dams servicing Pune filled to 78% of capacity

PUNE Rain in Pune district over the last five days has seen the water stock in the four dams supplying water to Pune district, rise to a total of 22.56 TMC, or 78.617 per cent of the joint storage capacity.

On July 26, 2020, the water stock in the four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar – was 9.83 TMC.

“Last year, July was much drier and less rain had occurred in the catchment area. This year, all the areas where dams are located have seen continuous moderate and also heavy rain in the last five days, which has increased the water levels,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

Apart from Pune, other parts of the state have also received heavy rain in the last five days, resulting in an increase in water levels in all major dams in the state.

In 141 major dams across six regions of Maharashtra, total water storage is at 57.06%, as compared to 43.5% in 2020. Pune and the Konkan region have been the major gainers in the last few days in terms of water stock in dams.

“For Maharashtra, it was a very good week of rain. Last year, after cyclone Nisarga in June, rainfall activity in a major part of the state dropped in July. This year, major dams have healthy water storage and it is expected to increase further with good rain expected in the next two months,” said an official from the state water irrigation department, requesting anonymity.

No water was released from Khadakwasla dam on Monday. The dam is currently filled to 96.17% of capacity. On Sunday, 1,550 cusecs of water was released from the dam.

“Khadakwasla dam, being small, fills up faster than other dams. If heavy rains continue next week then Panshet dam is expected to cross 95%. We have not yet made any decision on releasing water from Panshet. It depends on the rainfall activity,” said an irrigation department official, requesting anonymity.

On Monday, water was released from various dams in the Bhima basin, including Kalmodi (1,271 cusecs), Vadivale (587 cusecs), Andhra (1,462 cusecs), and Kasarsai (250 cusecs).

Water was also released from dams in the Krishna basin - Koyna (52,559 cusecs), Dhom (5,298), Kanher (5,005), Warana (8,720), Radhanagari (8,540); Kasari (1,439), Dhom Blakawadi (,1292), Urmodi (1,251), and Tillari (4512 cusecs).

“Water releasing activity continues from dams in Kolhapur region as Radhanagari dam is 99.09% full. Koyna dam is filled to 85.06%; Last year it was 45.86% on July 26,” said the official .