4 girls buried to death, one injured in landslide in Nuh village

Four girls were buried to death and one was grievously injured on Monday after a landslide in a village in Nuh district, police said.

All the girls belonging to Kangarka village in the Taouru sub-division of Nuh had gone to dig some mud for their homes when a big chunk of land collapsed on them.

While four girls died of asphyxiation before they could be rescued, one had extricated herself despite getting injured and is admitted to hospital for treatment.

The district administration and police reached the spot and are trying to find the cause behind the mishap. Families of the deceased have not filed any complaint.

The deceased were identified as Vakeela (19), Taslima (11), Janista (17) and Gulafsha (9), while the injured is Sofia (8).

The bodies were sent for postmortem while the condition is in a stable condition.