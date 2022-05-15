4 more arrested in BPSC exam paper leak case, hunt on to nab key accused

PATNA: The economic offence unit (EOU) on Sunday arrested four more people, including an assistant posted at the agricultural department, in connection with Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) question paper leak, an EOU official said, adding that bank accounts, electronic gadgets and ₹2.92 lakh in cash were also seized from their possession.

EOU special investigation team (SIT) Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushil Kumar said that the EOU arrested four people out of which three were arrested from different areas in Patna . “Those arrested have been identified as Rajesh Kumar (39), an assistant posted at the agricultural department, Nishikant (33), Krishna Mohan Singh (41), and Sudhir Kumar Singh (40). The SIT also seized ₹2.92 in cash, six different bank accounts, and several electronic gadgets,” the SP said.

Rajesh Kumar (39) lived in a rented house in East Patel Nagar locality of the city from where a laptop, more than 30 SIM cards of different network providers, five pen drives and 16 earphones have been seized, the EOU said.

“On the basis of the statement given by Rajesh Kumar, the EOU unearthed a control room being operated by one Anand Gaurav alias Pintu Yadav, a graduate student of NIT, Patna, at Lohanipur area under Kadamkuan police station. He was also arrested in a professor scam in UP, 2015. He is the mastermind of the gang,” the SP added. The SP also added that Krishna Mohan, who has been arrested, had sent question paper to one IAS officer.

The officer said that during the raid, it also came to light that one Anand Kumar, who is also an accused, had taken a house on rent for running a control room at Kadamkuan. “The EOU also found ₹12 lakh in the bank account of Pintu Yadav which was freezed. Raids are going on to arrest Pintu and his other gang members,” he added.

The EOU had earlier arrested Jai Vardhan Gupta, BDO of Barhara in Bhopur district, Dr Yogendra Singh principal of Veer Kunwar Singh College (VKSC) Ara, Sushil Kumar Singh, a lecturer and Agam Kumar Sahay of the VKSC in the BPSC question paper leak case.

Till now, eight people have been arrested in the case. The BPSC preliminary tests were held on May 8, before it was cancelled.

