Home / Cities / Others / 40 fresh Covid cases, two deaths reported in Punjab
others

40 fresh Covid cases, two deaths reported in Punjab

The total tally of positive Covid cases in Punjab has reached 6,03,853, according to a medical bulletin; among the fresh cases, the maximum were detected in Kapurthala, with the SAS Nagar seeing five
The number of cured Covid cases in Punjab is 5,86,895; To date, 16,625 persons have lost their lives due to the virus with over 1.65 cr samples collected. (HT PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSES ONLY)
The number of cured Covid cases in Punjab is 5,86,895; To date, 16,625 persons have lost their lives due to the virus with over 1.65 cr samples collected. (HT PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSES ONLY)
Published on Dec 17, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Punjab on Thursday registered 40 fresh cases of Covid-19 with two deaths from virus in past 24-hours. State’s positivity rate for the day remained 0.14%. With these fresh cases, the total tally of positive cases in the state has reached 6,03,853, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state has increased to 333. Among fresh cases, the maximum number of seven cases were detected in Kapurthala; five in SAS Nagar and four in Ferozepur.

With 27 persons recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,86,895, the medical bulletin added. To date, 16,625 persons have lost their lives due to the virus. A total of 1,65,54,386 samples have been collected for testing in the state, of which 27,675 were tested on Thursday. The number of vaccine doses administerd were 86,138.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out