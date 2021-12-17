40 fresh Covid cases, two deaths reported in Punjab

Chandigarh Punjab on Thursday registered 40 fresh cases of Covid-19 with two deaths from virus in past 24-hours. State’s positivity rate for the day remained 0.14%. With these fresh cases, the total tally of positive cases in the state has reached 6,03,853, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state has increased to 333. Among fresh cases, the maximum number of seven cases were detected in Kapurthala; five in SAS Nagar and four in Ferozepur.

With 27 persons recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,86,895, the medical bulletin added. To date, 16,625 persons have lost their lives due to the virus. A total of 1,65,54,386 samples have been collected for testing in the state, of which 27,675 were tested on Thursday. The number of vaccine doses administerd were 86,138.