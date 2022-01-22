42-year-old techie, wife, child found dead in home near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old software engineer, his 42-year-old wife and seven-year-old daughter were found dead in mysterious circumstances at their residence at Beeramguda in Ameenpur town in Telangana’s Sangareddy district, about 35 km from Hyderabad on Thursday, the police said.

While the techie was an employee in a reputed software firm in Hyderabad, his wife was a mathematics teacher in a corporate school and their daughter was also a student of a reputed school in the area.

“While the man was found hanging to the ceiling fan in the bedroom, the two others were poisoned to death and were found lying on a bed in the adjacent room. It appears the techie first killed his wife and daughter by administering them poison and after their death, he hanged himself,” Ameenpur inspector of police Srinivas Reddy told the reporters.

The police suspect that the family might have performed some rituals in their puja room before resorting to the extreme step. “All the three were sporting long streaks of vermillion on their foreheads and the portraits of gods were scattered in the room,” he said.

The police suspect that the family might have died by suicide a couple of days ago, as the techie and his wife were not taking the calls made by their family members for the last two days. “The servant maid also revealed that she was asked not to come to work two days ago,” the inspector said.

On Thursday afternoon, the father-in-law of the techie came to his residence only to find the house bolted from inside. When there was no response from inside to the calling bell sound, he peeped into the house through the window and noticed the son-in-law hanging from the ceiling fan.

He immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and broke open the doors only to find the bodies of the family. The police did not find any suicide note.

The techie’s parents, who belong to Pothaipalli village of Shamirpet area on the city outskirts, told the police that there were no financial problems for the family. “Theirs was a love marriage 10 years ago and it was a happy family without any family disputes. We don’t know what exactly is the cause for their death,” his father told the reporters.

The police have registered a case of suspicious death under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and are investigating.

