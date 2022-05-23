47 candidates selected as excise constables have criminal cases against them

Hiding about their past records is proving to be costly for many candidates selected as constables in the UP Excise Department as now their jobs are in jeopardy.

Out of the 374 excise constables recruited by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Lucknow, 47 aspirants out of 150 whose verification process has been completed so far have been found to have lied about their past police records. These include eight women candidates too, informed a senior UP excise department official.

“Post completion of the initial recruitment process, the documents of selected candidates were sent to the excise department which then began the police verification process by seeking reports from the district magistrates of the home districts of these candidates. After the verification process that started on May 17, the reports of 150 candidates sent by the offices of the DMs concerned were received at the excise department headquarters. It was found that as many as 47 (around one third) have failed the verification,” said another senior official of the department confirming the development.

More such cases are expected to surface as the confidential verification reports from other respective district magistrates also arrive at the state excise department headquarters in Prayagraj, he added.

While applying for the posts, all candidates are required to fill a form declaring if they have any criminal case registered against them or if they have been convicted by a court of any criminal offence. Their cases are then accordingly considered by the department.

However, the verification has revealed that many of the selected candidates failed to mention that they had criminal cases registered against them. These cases include those of assault, creating disturbance and even dowry harassment among others.

“The appointing authority of the excise department constables is the excise commissioner. In case it is found that cases are pending against an applicant, the officials will have to see what sections have been imposed on the individuals concerned. Only then a decision to either let them join the service or reject their candidature will be taken,” said Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, additional chief secretary (excise department), UP.

Officials said that earlier there used to be a post of legal consultant in the excise department headquarters in Prayagraj. Such cases used to be referred to legal consultant. However, this post has been lying vacant now for the last few years. Therefore, preparations are now underway to refer all these cases to the legal cell of the state government.

The importance of the development can be gauged from the fact that in 2002, when BSP chief Mayawati was the chief minister, similar development had come to light in the recruitment of drivers. After due process, three drivers in the state were dismissed. They had cases pending against them which they failed to disclose but the truth emerged during police verification that led to their dismissal after joining the service.

