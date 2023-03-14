5 killed, 9 injured in mishap on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Five people, including a woman, were killed and nine got injured in a tragic road accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway when a car rammed into a parked SUV, on Tuesday morning.

The damaged vehicles in accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The accident took place within limits of Naseerpur police station of Firozabad district through which passes the 302-kilometre-long expressway connecting Agra with Lucknow.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences on the tragic deaths and directed officials in Firozabad to ensure proper assistance and treatment to those affected and injured in the accident.

Superintendent of police (rural) Ranvijay Singh, who visited the spot, said the passengers in the SUV -- on its way to Jaipur from Gorakhpur -- had got down to relieve themselves when the car rammed into their vehicle around 9.30 am. The car was on its way to Ambedkar Nagar, he said.

The locals immediately rushed to rescue the passengers. Three persons died on the spot while two breathed their last on their way to the hospital, said sources.

Four passengers of the SUV and one in the other car were killed, Singh said. The victims have been identified as Babulal (40), Nemichand (43), Kailash (38), Rakesh (37), all from Sujangarh in Rajasthan, and a woman 35-year-old Mithlesh Gupta from Delhi, who was travelling in the car. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

Seven people in the SUV and two travelling in the car were injured and are undergoing treatment.

Traffic movement on the expressway is going on, said Singh.

“Five people have been killed in the road accident when a car rammed into SUV on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The accident took place on Tuesday within limits of Naseerpur police station of Shikohabad tehsil in Firozabad district. As many as 14 people were in these two vehicles out of whom 5 have died and 9 got injured,” said Ravi Ranjan, district magistrate of Firozabad.

“The injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment and are out of danger. District administration and police are attending to those affected in the accident and all necessary steps are being taken in this regard,” said the DM.